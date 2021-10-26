Woman attempts to commit suicide in Lahore court

LAHORE: A woman attempted to commit suicide at a district court in Lahore earlier today, as according to her, she was in a vulnerable condition and couldn’t afford to fight a legal battle against her husband, who had been allegedly raping their daughter for a long time.

As per the details, Nadeem Shah, the accused had allegedly been raping his own daughter for a long time. After the separation took place between the couple, the girl was living with the father, in the absence of her mother Kaneez Bibi.

It has been further revealed that three children were living with their mother, while two including the daughter were living with their father.

The matter came to the mother’s knowledge when a female neighbor had informed her that her daughter was being sexually abused by the father, regularly.

Upon asking from the girl, the girl revealed that her father had been raping her for a long time now, and had threatened her to face worse consequences, if she ever told anyone about the matter.

The girl’s mother immediately visited the Nisthar Colony police station and registered an FIR against her husband under section 376 of the PPC, which states that whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment, and be liable to a fine.

The accused has been arrested by the police and produced him before the magisterial court. His physical remand has been sought on plea to investigate the matter.

However, earlier today, the complainant attempted to burn herself with petrol in the court premises. The attempt failed as police officials rescued the woman in time.

The complainant in her justification stated that she belonged to a poor family and had no financial support to afford a legal battle against her husband. She also alleged that he was influencing the case and threatening to kill her and the daughter.

Soon after, district and session Judge Habib Ullah Amir sought a report from the security in charge of the sessions court, Sub Inspector Abid Hussain about the matter.