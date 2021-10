Security forces conducted an IBO in Miran Shah, Northwazirstan on reported presence of Terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist Ahmed Ullah got killed. Weapon and ammunition also recovered from the killed terrorist.

During fire exchange, Naik Khalil resident of Kohat, age – 34 years and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, age – 21 years embraced shahadat.