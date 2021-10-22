apanese ambassador to Pakistan pays farewell call to COAS at GHQ

His Excellency Mr Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace & stability in the Afghanistan were discussed. COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence / security cooperation and stance on Afghan situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries