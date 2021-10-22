NATIONAL

apanese ambassador to Pakistan pays farewell call to COAS at GHQ

By News Desk
His Excellency Mr Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace & stability in the Afghanistan were discussed. COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence / security cooperation and stance on Afghan situation.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries
Previous articleSecurity forces conducts IBO in Miran Shah, N Wazirstan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Security forces conducts IBO in Miran Shah, N Wazirstan

Security forces conducted an IBO in Miran Shah, Northwazirstan on reported presence of Terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist Ahmed Ullah got killed....
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC disposes of Zakir Jaffer’s petition against indictment, petitioner withdraws plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of a petition by Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt to begin door-to-door vaccine drive from October 25

The government of Punjab has announced it will kick off its door-to-door coronavirus vaccination drive from October 25. The aim of the drive, as per...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan gives directive for swift action for relief from inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while visiting Lahore on Friday directed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide people relief from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Value of PKR depreciates, PML-N lawmakers jeer at PTI govt in NA

ISLAMABAD: During a session of the National Assembly on Friday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday jeered at the incumbent government over...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bill to restrain fake news sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that a proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Why do Kashmiris observe October 27 as the darkest day?

Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and around the world are yet again observing October 27 as the darkest day of their history...

TLP protests

IMF talks

A look at the first meetings of Pakistan vs India cricket rivalry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.