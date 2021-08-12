CITY

Five killed in Faisalabad road accident

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: A collision between a tractor-trolley and a loader-van killed five people including several passers-by in Punjab late Wednesday, a rescue official said.

Several others were injured in the accident that occurred after the over-speeding tractor-trolley collided with the loader-van near the Jhang Road bypass area in Faisalabad, Bashir Ahmed, an official of Rescue 1122 in Faisalabad, said.

Three people lost their lives on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, he said, adding that at least 10 sheep which were being transported via the loader-van also got killed in the mishap.

Following the crash, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

