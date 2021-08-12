Imran, Turkey defense minister discuss bilateral, global issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met visiting Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including Ankara’s ongoing efforts for a political solution in Afghanistan.

Stressing the need for a negotiated political settlement, the prime minister expressed hope that leaders of Afghanistan would recognise “the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Islamabad, he said, will continue to make “every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realise a political solution.”

Imran highlighted that the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey are “marked by unique mutual trust and mutual support.”

He conveyed his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the “brotherly Turkish people”.

Expressing “deep concern” over the forest fires in Turkey, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and readiness to extend all possible assistance, the statement said.

He also expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral defense cooperation, thanking Ankara for its “strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

Akar, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from President Erdogan and reiterated Turkey’s support to Pakistan “on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

He concurred with Imran on enhancing cooperation in all areas, including in the defense field, the statement added.

Later in the day, Akar met President Arif Alvi at the President House to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in defense, and emphasized joint efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the Islamic world.

Describing Turkey as a “brother and great friend that always supported Pakistan at difficult times,” Alvi said his country attaches great importance to its ties with Turkey as both countries enjoyed a long history of fraternal relations based on common faith, values and mutual trust, said an official statement.

He expressed confidence that the signing of an agreement on military training cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey during Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2020 would further strengthen defense cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

Akar delivered an invitation to Alvi from Erdogan for a visit to Turkey, the statement added.

The Turkish defense minister is visiting Islamabad as part of frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey on important bilateral and regional issues.

He also called on Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, and other senior government officials on Tuesday.