NATIONAL

Imran, Turkey defense minister discuss bilateral, global issues

By Monitoring Report
TURKISH MINISTER FOR DEFENCE MR. HULUSI AKAR CALLS ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN AT ISLAMABAD ON AUGUST 11, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met visiting Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including Ankara’s ongoing efforts for a political solution in Afghanistan.

Stressing the need for a negotiated political settlement, the prime minister expressed hope that leaders of Afghanistan would recognise “the importance of international convergence on the way forward and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Islamabad, he said, will continue to make “every effort to help advance the Afghan peace process and to realise a political solution.”

Imran highlighted that the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey are “marked by unique mutual trust and mutual support.”

He conveyed his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the “brotherly Turkish people”.

Expressing “deep concern” over the forest fires in Turkey, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and readiness to extend all possible assistance, the statement said.

He also expressed satisfaction at the existing level of bilateral defense cooperation, thanking Ankara for its “strong and consistent support to Pakistan on all issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

Akar, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from President Erdogan and reiterated Turkey’s support to Pakistan “on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir”.

He concurred with Imran on enhancing cooperation in all areas, including in the defense field, the statement added.

Later in the day, Akar met President Arif Alvi at the President House to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in defense, and emphasized joint efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the Islamic world.

Describing Turkey as a “brother and great friend that always supported Pakistan at difficult times,” Alvi said his country attaches great importance to its ties with Turkey as both countries enjoyed a long history of fraternal relations based on common faith, values and mutual trust, said an official statement.

He expressed confidence that the signing of an agreement on military training cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey during Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2020 would further strengthen defense cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

Akar delivered an invitation to Alvi from Erdogan for a visit to Turkey, the statement added.

The Turkish defense minister is visiting Islamabad as part of frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey on important bilateral and regional issues.

He also called on Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, and other senior government officials on Tuesday.

Previous articlePakistan reports biggest jump in Covid-19 death toll in two months
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports biggest jump in Covid-19 death toll in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 102 deaths due to coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since late May, the National Command and...
Read more
NATIONAL

US finds Pakistan useful only to clean up ‘mess’ in Afghanistan: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing Pakistan as useful only in the context of the "mess" it is leaving...
Read more
HEADLINES

Another change of heart: Bilawal offers PM, CM slots to PML-N

ISLAMABAD: After successive sequences of blame-game against each other’s leadership, the two major opposition parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party — have...
Read more
HEADLINES

Maryam says she won’t beg govt to attend her own son’s wedding

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would not be seeking the incumbent government's position to attending the wedding of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Misperceptions must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has presided over a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Only fully vaccinated can travel by air from Sept 10: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for people to get fully vaccinated before travelling by air, starting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

10 dead, dozens trapped after landslide in India’s Himalayas: officials

NEW DELHI: A landslide in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has killed at least 10, injured 14 and left dozens trapped after...

Taliban could take Kabul within 90 days after rapid gains: US intelligence

Epaper – August 12 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 12 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.