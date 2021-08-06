MPA Asad Khokhar’s brother killed in firing in Lahore

Some unknown gunmen opened fire during MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar’s son’s wedding in Lahore on Friday, leaving MPA’s brother Mubashir Khokhar dead.

The assailants were arrested by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s security team, but unfortunately, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar’s brother was killed in the incident, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill, adding that the assailants had opened fire after coming close to the chief minister’s car, who was also present at the wedding ceremony.

According to Dawn, a police spokesperson said that the attacker was arrested. “Mubashir Khokar was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition [but] he did not survive,” he added.

Police said that evidence was being collected from the site of the incident and a case would be registered after a complaint was received.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Buzdar had ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding, directing that further action be taken after those responsible for the attack were determined.

“Action should be taken against the arrested suspect in accordance with the law,” the statement quoted Buzdar as saying.