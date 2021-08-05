NATIONAL

Pakistan will not accept ‘forceful takeover’ in Afghanistan: NSA

By APP

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan will not accept a “forceful takeover” in Afghanistan and instead support a political solution to the war-torn country’s conflict.

“We will not accept a forceful takeover,” he told reporters at a press conference held at the Pakistan embassy in Washington, DC late on Wednesday, wrapping up a week of talks with the US administration.

The NSA stressed that the only solution for peace in Afghanistan was a “political one”.

“We have made it absolutely clear that we are with the international community on where this goes,” he said. “But the world also needs to be clear that the US invests in a political settlement.”

Dr Yusuf said the harsh rhetoric of the Afghan government against Pakistan was making it impossible to maintain good relations between the neighbours.

“We are beginning to see a very conscious, deliberate effort by the Afghan government to scapegoat Pakistan,” he said, adding that Afghanistan wanted to shift the entire blame of its failures onto Islamabad.

He reiterated that although Pakistan wanted to have very good relations with the Afghan government, “unfortunately, the vitriol and rhetoric coming from there is making that impossible”.

He urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to “compromise and reach a peace settlement” as the insurgents make rapid gains amid the US troop withdrawal.

He stressed that the internationally recognised government in Kabul needed to stop looking for a military victory and should include a broader range of Afghans in any future talks.

“There will have to be some compromise given the ground reality. But the violence will have to stop,” he said.

Yusuf said his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and others in President Joe Biden’s administration did not make specific requests of Pakistan, but discussed “how quickly we can get all these actors in one room to have a sincere conversation”.

He dismissed talk of Islamabad exerting leverage over the Taliban.

“Whatever limited leverage we had, we used,” he said, pointing to Pakistan encouraging the Taliban to enter talks with the Afghan government in Doha.

“Now with the troop withdrawal, that leverage has logically gone down further,” he added.

Yusuf further said Pakistan was no longer in a position to accept Afghan refugees as it currently hosts about 3.5 million.

“Peace in Afghanistan is non-negotiable for us,” he said. “We under no circumstances are prepared to see protracted instability that in the past has caused spillover into Pakistan.”

The NSA’s remarks came after the US said it wanted Pakistan to keep its borders with Afghanistan open for Afghan refugees, a demand that could strain already tense relations between the two countries.

“So, in a place like Pakistan, it’ll be important that their borders remain open,” said a senior State Department official while briefing journalists on the new US refugee admission programme for Afghan nationals.

NSA Yusuf had said at a briefing in Washington this week that arrangements should be made to keep displaced Afghans inside their country instead of pushing them into Pakistan.

“Why make them dar-ba-dar (homeless)? Make arrangements for them inside their country. Pakistan does not have the capacity to take more refugees,” he said.

Previous articleDiscontent in occupied Kashmir on second anniversary of loss of autonomy
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Top judge takes notice of temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken notice of the attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in a village of Rahim Yar...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC body calls for improved rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday stressed the need to put...
Read more
NATIONAL

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost vaccination rate

ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of people are thronging coronavirus vaccination centres daily after officials announced penalties for the unvaccinated, including blocked cell phones and...
Read more
NATIONAL

On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control and the world over observe the second anniversary of the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

BEIJING: Five Pakistani movies will be screened at the ongoing Pakistan Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, a move aimed to help...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand to tour Pakistan for first time since 2003

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first time in 18 years when it plays three one-day internationals and five T20 matches beginning...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

OIC body calls for improved rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday stressed the need to put...

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost vaccination rate

On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir

Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.