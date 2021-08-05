NATIONAL

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appointed as administrator of Karachi

By News Desk

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as administrator of Karachi by the Sindh government, stated a notification issued by the by the local government secretary.

Wahab, the son of former PPP leader (late) Fauzia Wahab, is currently serving as adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department. He was inducted by Sindh Chief Murad Ali Shah into the provincial cabinet in 2016.

Amid rumours of Wahab’s name being touted for the post, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said on July 10 that Wahab’s appointment as the city’s administrator will not be acceptable to him at “any cost”.

He had underlined that the Karachi administrator must be appointed after mutual consultation of the PPP and the PTI. “The administrator will be the one having experience in administration,” he had said.

Later on July 24, Chief Minister Murad had called on the governor and insisted that it was his prerogative to choose anyone for the administrator’s post.

In response to a question about the governor’s reservations over such a development, the CM had said: “The governor and PTI have no right to raise any objection to the appointment [of Murtaza Wahab] as the Karachi administrator.

He had said PPP believed in every institution’s right to work within its domain. “Other political parties should also behave and work as per the Constitution and law while exercising their authority, powers etc,” he added.

Previous articlePakistan will not accept ‘forceful takeover’ in Afghanistan: NSA
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan will not accept ‘forceful takeover’ in Afghanistan: NSA

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan will not accept a "forceful takeover" in Afghanistan and instead support a political solution...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top judge takes notice of temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken notice of the attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in a village of Rahim Yar...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC body calls for improved rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A 12-member delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday stressed the need to put...
Read more
NATIONAL

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost vaccination rate

ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of people are thronging coronavirus vaccination centres daily after officials announced penalties for the unvaccinated, including blocked cell phones and...
Read more
NATIONAL

On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control and the world over observe the second anniversary of the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistani movies in Beijing to boost people-to-people ties

BEIJING: Five Pakistani movies will be screened at the ongoing Pakistan Film Festival that kicked off Wednesday in Beijing, a move aimed to help...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Palestinian dad expects no justice for son killed by Israel

WEST BANK: A week after the death of his eldest son, Moayed al-Alami sat on the sofa on his ground floor patio, protectively hugging...

OIC body calls for improved rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost vaccination rate

On second annexation anniversary, Pakistan draws world attention to atrocities in Kashmir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.