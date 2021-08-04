Threat of climate change

Change in climate is a threat not only on an individual level but it affects the upcoming generations along with that it affects all regions around the world. The ever-worsening climatic conditions are a topic of concern all over the world. Worldwide climatic change tells a sad tale of human actions and interventions with nature exploiting the resources. This perilously climatic conditions not only disturbed weather cycles in different parts of world, polar ice shields are melting and the sea level is rising but it initiate unexpected natural calamities like Tsunami, earthquake, melting glaciers, dust storms, indicates that nature can take no more human disturbance and rejects all disturbance hence, as a result has started revolting throwing her anger back at the humankind. Official reports from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) determine significant changes in the sea surface levels, which will expand the frequency of tropical cyclones in Arabian sea ten times more. This condition represents the severity with which Pakistan might experience the effects of climate change. Rapid urbanisation and expansion reduced our national green cover for which the government embarked on projects like the ten billion tree tsunami, clean and green Pakistan along with the protected areas intimate and Ecosystem restoration fund. All these factors are focused on recovering from the losses incurred overtime. Pakistan has a clear climatic impact due to the situation of increasing population, increase in temperature and heat waves has a negative impact on the economy by affecting food production and energy sustainability. This is initially due to ongoing practices and customs of irresponsible waste disposal, depletion of forest cover, unsustainable use of water,extensive use of motor vehicles, industrial air pollution and crop residue burning, each of which contributes to worsening smog, an ever growing carbon footprints, floods, lethal heat waves and now an increased threat of destructive tropical cyclones. Climate change in Pakistan concerns increased variability of monsoons. Greenhouse effect is considered as the main driver of climate change. The global climate risk index 2020 ranked Pakistan as 5th most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. It is expected that Climatic change could wipe up to 18% of GDP of the world wide economy by 2050 if global temperatures rise by 3.2 •c. The Government must realize that an all-inclusive environmental policy is preventative for the safety of the country rather than just reactionary. Government should take measures to protect the ecosystem by replacing plastic bags with paper bags, by improving solid waste management, by preventing excessive smoke from vehicles and educating people about the hazardous impact of climatic conditions.

ASIFA ABDUL RASOOL KHOWAJA

Lahore