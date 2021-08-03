Suspect confesses to killing six-year-old girl after rape in Karachi: police

The main accused in the kidnapping, rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi has confessed to his crime after having been arrested a few days prior, police reported on Monday.

Moreover, his DNA samples also matched with the samples obtained from the victim’s body, reported Dawn.

The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Korangi’s Ghous Pak area on the night of July 27. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump near her residence after a search lasting nearly eight hours.

Zaman Town police had registered the case’s first information report under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder against unknown suspects.

Confirming completion of the police investigation into the case, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon explained that the investigators had first conducted geo-fencing of the area before netting suspects.

He said one of the suspects, who also lived in the same locality, was interrogated and his DNA samples were sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi for forensic testing. “His samples matched with samples obtained from the victim,” the officer added.

He said the suspect had also confessed to the crime.

“The inspector general of police Sindh appreciated the investigation team and announced a reward for them,” the DIG said.

Earlier in the day, adviser to Sindh chief minister, Murtaza Wahab had tweeted that the suspect in the case admitted to the crime during interrogation.

The case concerning the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi area has been registered under terrorism and other charges, while the police have launched a multi-prong investigation into the matter as well, it emerged last week.

They also prepared a sketch of the possible suspect and sent the child’s DNA samples to a laboratory at the University of Karachi, according to officials.

The minor girl had gone missing from her house in Ghous Pak area of Korangi on Tuesday night. Her body was found the next day from a garbage dump in Zaman Town near her residence after a search of nearly eight hours.

“Her autopsy showed that she had been raped, sodomised and then murdered,” said the additional police surgeon at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Summaiya Syed.

There were “multiple injuries to the head and body and private parts”, Dr Syed added.

Landhi SP Shahnawaz Chachar said Zaman Town police had registered the case’s first information report under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder against unknown suspects. A DSP-rank officer has been assigned the investigation of the case, the officer added.

East Zone DIG Saqib Ismail Memon said a “multi-directional probe is underway based on the statements of witnesses, family and area residents.” He added that several suspects had been taken into custody and were being interrogated.

“Technical data is also being analysed, while a dedicated team has been constituted” to probe the case, DIG Memon said.

The senior officer told Dawn.com that DNA samples collected from the girl’s body had been sent to a lab at Karachi University.

He said a sketch of the suspect had been prepared with the help of witnesses.

According to the contents of the FIR reviewed by Dawn.com on Thursday, the victim’s father said that he worked at a private firm and had been living in Korangi’s G-Area for the last 11 years in a rented house and had four children.

The complainant said he along with his three daughters, aged between two to nine years, was sitting outside on a street near his home as electricity had gone out in the locality at around 10:15 pm on July 27. Some time later, he returned home along with two of his daughters, while his third daughter aged six remained outside to play with other children.

At around 10:45 pm, his elder daughter informed him that the six-year-old girl had not come back home. The complainant said he immediately went outside and looked around for his daughter, but in vain. The neighbours were unable to help as well.

The next day (July 28) at around 5:45 am, he came to know that the body of a minor girl was lying in a garbage dump near the wall of a school in the G-Area market. He went to the spot along with his neighbours and discovered that it was his daughter’s body.