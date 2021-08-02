Opinion

A remarkable victory 

By Editor's Mail
0
0

After the persistent rainfall forced the abandonment of the first T20 International of a four-match series between West Indies and Pakistan with no-result at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, the Men in Green got victory of seven runs over West Indies in the second T20 International at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. I appreciate the praiseworthy performances of entire team of Babar Azam. However, the remarkable scores of 51 and 46 runs by captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan respectively deserve our appreciation since duo scores helped the Men in Green to set up the great target of 158 for the against team as well as both Men in Green are the backbone of batting line for the team. We Pakistanis believe that the Men of Babar Azam will make the victories in the remaining matches of the series to win the series.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

