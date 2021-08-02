Opinion

Femicide in Pakistan 

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Lately, three innocent women were murdered by ruthless men. Killing helpless Khadija and Noor does not show that they have conquered the world rather it reflects their cowardice. This is not the only case, many such cases have occurred in the country.

According to an estimate of the Women’s Peace and Security Index, Pakistan ranks in 164 out of 167 countries. This highlights a very bad picture of Pakistan in the world. Another report shows that more than 32 percent of women have gone through physical violence in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

Pakistan’s government is very lazy in giving peace and harmony to women. So, it needs to work on that. The murderers of innocent women must be punished. If they are not punished then this can promote more ruthless men and murderers.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub

Previous articleRoadside begging 
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Roadside begging 

This refers to the beggar's mafia in the city. They are teasing the passer-by people. Their place of begging is a petrol pump, the...
Read more
Letters

Cruelty against women 

It hurts me a lot to mention that Balochistan is the only province where girls are suffering a harsh life because cruelty on women...
Read more
Editorials

The rise and decline of opposition alliance

The opposition currently poses little threat to the government inside or outside Parliament. The PDM, which had effectively challenged the government for months, is...
Read more
Editorials

Conflict spillover

Following the United States’ abrupt exit from Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly mobilized and started capturing territories across the war-torn country. Their recent advance towards...
Read more
Comment

Fiction vs. fiction

In the 1950s, eminent philosopher Bertrand Russell dabbled for a while in novel writing. He later remarked that novel writing was not much different...
Read more
Comment

Okara sexual assault case

On June 21, a minor girl with disabilities was sexually assaulted by a man in Okara. The mother of the victim, while complaining to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Conflict spillover

Following the United States’ abrupt exit from Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly mobilized and started capturing territories across the war-torn country. Their recent advance towards...

Fiction vs. fiction

Okara sexual assault case

Sino-US relations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.