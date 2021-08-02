Femicide in Pakistan 

Lately, three innocent women were murdered by ruthless men. Killing helpless Khadija and Noor does not show that they have conquered the world rather it reflects their cowardice. This is not the only case, many such cases have occurred in the country.

According to an estimate of the Women’s Peace and Security Index, Pakistan ranks in 164 out of 167 countries. This highlights a very bad picture of Pakistan in the world. Another report shows that more than 32 percent of women have gone through physical violence in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s government is very lazy in giving peace and harmony to women. So, it needs to work on that. The murderers of innocent women must be punished. If they are not punished then this can promote more ruthless men and murderers.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub