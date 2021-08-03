HEADLINES

Pakistan, South Korea to jointly develop technologies to boost agricultural production: minister

Korean Envoy hopes Pakistan’s agriculture will go beyond domestic food self-sufficiency & contribute to global food production

By Akif Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea would jointly develop locally customized technologies to help boost agricultural production.

He made these remarks while addressing the participants of a symposium held under the aegis of the Embassy of Republic of Korea as chief guest. The attendees included SAPM on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Administrator Rural Development Administration Hur Taewoong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo and Director Korea Program on International Agriculture Pakistan Centre Dr Cho Gyoungrae.

“KOPIA Pakistan Centre and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will jointly develop locally customized technologies and serve as a hub for sharing agricultural technologies and knowledge between the two countries. Our collaboration will contribute to increasing farmers income and developing Pakistan’s agricultural industry,” said the minister.

Fakhar apprised the delegation about the livestock sector in Pakistan and the need for development of value-added animal products.

He expressed hope for further enhancing the volume and quality of trade-able agricultural products between the two countries and assured full support for further cooperation by the Government of Pakistan. Both delegations agreed to expand the cooperation in the field of machinery and vegetable seed production.

Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo said that he expected that Pakistan’s agriculture will go beyond domestic food self-sufficiency and contribute to the global food problem.

Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA) said that technological advancement is closely linked to a country’s economic development. He said RDA is willing to share Korea’s best practices with Pakistan.

