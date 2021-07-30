HEADLINES

Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire: Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A15-member Afghan media delegation visited GHQ and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said media can act as a bridge to create conducive environment for promoting cultural / social and people to people engagement between the two countries.

“It is the responsibility of media and people to identify and defeat the spoilers of peace. Peace in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s earnest desire because peace of the two countries is interlinked,” COAS said, adding that the spoilers will not be allowed to derail peace process.

Referring to Pakistan’s comprehensive border management regime, he said security of borders is in the best interest of the two countries.

Alluding to the benefits of regional connectivity for the two countries, COAS highlighted the importance of restoration of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development of the region.

Appreciating Pak Afghan Youth Forum’s initiative for organising the journalists’ visit, COAS hoped for more frequent exchange of visits in future. Pak- Afghan youth is the hope for future peace and progress of the region, COAS concluded.

The Afghan journalists thanked COAS for the opportunity for candid interaction and appreciated Pakistan’s sincerity and efforts for Afghan people including hosting of refugees and facilitative role in Afghan peace process.

