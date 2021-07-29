CITY

Punjab directs public offices to turn away people not Covid-vaccinated

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to restrict the entry of non-vaccinated people in government offices.

It raises questions over whether the government might use immunity passports as a way to get people back into public venues. They are already used by some countries to see whether people have protection against yellow fever or polio.

Earlier this month, the National Database and Registration Authority directed field offices to turn away people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

Some 200,000 people visit NADRA centres across the country on a daily basis for identity-related services. While having the vaccine is not compulsory, the branches might require proof that people have been vaccinated before allowing them in.

Many feared that if the agency stops entertaining the non-vaccinated, a large number of people won’t be able to get a vaccination certificate.

Previous articleChinese support helps children embrace better education
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

CITY NOTES: A farewell to printer’s ink

It would not be right to write these notes without saying that they were given their name by Arif Nizami. They must have been...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab govt issues guidelines for Eid prayers, sacrificial animals

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures for Eidul Adha prayer and sacrifice of animals in wake of a surge in...
Read more
LAHORE

Buzdar directs WASA to stay alert amid monsoon rains

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered the Water and Sewerage Authority and his management to remain on high alert due to...
Read more
LAHORE

LHC gives time to Punjab to restore LG institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed time to the Punjab government to implement a Supreme Court judgement on the restoration of local...
Read more
LAHORE

Three killed, 12 injured in bus-trailer collision

LAHORE: At least three people were killed and a dozen other sustained injuries after a bus and trailer collided head-on in Toba Tek Singh...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab makes Holy Quran teaching compulsory in schools

LAHORE: The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has included the subject of “Naazrah Quran” for grades one to four as a separate compulsory subject,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre said on...

Analysis: Notorious Pegasus spyware continues to be debated

Iran’s Khamenei blames ‘cowardly’ US for pause in nuclear talks

China’s new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.