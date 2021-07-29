Punjab directs public offices to turn away people not Covid-vaccinated

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to restrict the entry of non-vaccinated people in government offices.

It raises questions over whether the government might use immunity passports as a way to get people back into public venues. They are already used by some countries to see whether people have protection against yellow fever or polio.

Earlier this month, the National Database and Registration Authority directed field offices to turn away people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

Some 200,000 people visit NADRA centres across the country on a daily basis for identity-related services. While having the vaccine is not compulsory, the branches might require proof that people have been vaccinated before allowing them in.

Many feared that if the agency stops entertaining the non-vaccinated, a large number of people won’t be able to get a vaccination certificate.