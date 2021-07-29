Pagara, Tareen complain of unfair treatment

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional chief Pir Pagara and estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday expressed reservations over the treatment meted out to them by the federal government.

In a meeting held at the residence of the PML-F chief in Karachi, Pagara complained about the government’s efforts to woo members of his party to join the ruling party.

Whereas Tareen was of the view that the authorities were bent upon making PTI MPA from Punjab Nazir Chohan a “rebel”. He made it clear that he had no separate group of parliamentarians and that whatever accusations had been levelled against him were mere “propaganda”.

Tareen said the Chohan’s arrest had left members of his posse feeling concerned. “I have remained loyal to the party all these years. But sadly, I was targeted still,” he regretted.

Pagara regretted that despite the fact that PML-F was supporting the government unconditionally, the latter was trying to trigger defections in his party.

“Around 300 of my devotees were booked in different cases when Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim was running his election campaign. And they are still facing these cases,” he said.

PML-F chief said that if PTI was dying to create dents in its allied parties, it should have better waited for the next general elections.

He said he had conveyed to the government his party’s concerns. “I have told Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi how we are feeling after the recent steps taken by the PTI,” Pagara said.

Both leaders agreed on meeting each other in future as well.