HEADLINES

Sindh CM orders to keep check on proscribed organisations

By INP

KARACHI: Owing to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday ordered concerned authorities to keep a close check on the proscribed organizations across the province.

Chairing the meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, the Sindh CM said the situation in Afghanistan is changing dramatically and in this context, strict security arrangements should be put in place in the province.

He asked the law enforcement agencies to keep a close check on the proscribed organizations and the hate content from social media.

“Few elements will try to create sectarian hate,” CM Murad Ali Shah was quoted as saying. He also underlined the need to keep unity and harmony in our ranks.

Commenting on the private armed guards roaming on the unregistered vehicles in the province, he said there is a ban on displaying arms in Sindh and such vehicles having private security guards should be impounded.

The work on the registration of the security guards is underway, he maintained. The chief minister also ordered to launch a crackdown against the unregistered and AFR vehicles running in the province.

Previous article‘No favourites’ in Afghanistan; Pakistan to support whoever chosen by Afghans : PM
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

‘No favourites’ in Afghanistan; Pakistan to support whoever chosen by Afghans : PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has “no favourites” in Afghanistan and it would support any government in the neighbouring country, chosen...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECP serves notice to premier for failing to hold intra-party elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections within the stipulated timeframe. ECP,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Road to ruin: Double tax and bandits on key border trade route

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban's capture of a key Afghan-Pakistan border post has sent trucking costs soaring, with insurgents and government officials separately taxing traders, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese support helps children embrace better education

ISLAMABAD: Sharafat Afridi, the father of three daughters in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eagerly awaits the completion of 50 schools being gifted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Stable Afghanistan crucial for Pakistan to access central Asia: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan sought, more than any country in the world, lasting peace in war-battered Afghanistan as it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chohan handed over to FIA on remand

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Thursday handed over a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator from Punjab to Federal Investigation Agency on two-day...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Punjab to hold LB elections in March

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to hold the local bodies elections in March next year. Reports citing sources suggested the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government...

Punjab directs public offices to turn away people not Covid-vaccinated

Chinese support helps children embrace better education

Stable Afghanistan crucial for Pakistan to access central Asia: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.