Opinion

Witch doctors and crooks

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Yesterday, my friend told me a strange incident . He told me that his mother went to a lady for black magic removal. The friend further tell me that his mother went to that lady and ask lady to remove black magic on her . The lady firstly asked information about my friend’s mother and then tell a little common things about her . After this The lady demanded 5k for the removal of magic and also gave a list of grocery and also told her that he further take 30k for this process. The lady used the name of our beloved Imam Hussain. The lady gave a list of grocery which includes fruits , meat , chicken, wheat , rice , biscuits etc which are not essential for the removal of magic. That lady was a fraud . And think it was totally wrong. Through this letter I want to draw the attention of our society to beware of this and please don’t waste your money in frauds like this .

Harum

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articleLeftistan or rightistan?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Leftistan or rightistan?

Pakistan as a nation has always been confused about its identity , whether we are a Islamic state representing a true colour of Islam...
Read more
Comment

How Pegasus trampled human rights

Pegasus remained shrouded in mystery until WhatsApp filed a complaint against it in a California court in 2019. WhatsApp alleged that the Pegasus targeted...
Read more
Comment

Anti-Semitism and Anti-Arab Bigotry

Washington Watch Last week I spoke at a conference on anti-Semitism and anti-Arab racism hosted by the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communications...
Read more
Comment

Blaming Pakistan not fair

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yet again raised an accusing finger at Pakistan at the conference on ‘Central and South Asian Regional Connectivity, Challenges and...
Read more
Editorials

Another coronavirus wave

Major Muslim countries introduced special restrictions during Eidul Azha to control the spread of covid-19. Turkey stopped short of clamping curfew as it had...
Read more
Editorials

TTP’s emerging threat

As the Taliban continue to solidify their hold on key Afghan districts while advancing towards Kabul, capturing more territory with each passing day, splinter...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Blaming Pakistan not fair

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yet again raised an accusing finger at Pakistan at the conference on ‘Central and South Asian Regional Connectivity, Challenges and...

Man arrested for stabbing mother, son to death in Rawalpindi

Another coronavirus wave

TTP’s emerging threat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.