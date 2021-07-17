NATIONAL

Afghan ambassador’s daughter ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad: FO

PM orders for arrest of abductors within 48 hours

By News Desk

The Foreign Office on Saturday said that the culprits behind an incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan are being traced to be brought to justice.

The daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was “assaulted” and “man-handled” by unknown persons while riding a rented vehicle in Islamabad on Friday, said a statement issued by the FO, quoting the spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

According to the statement, immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter,” the statement added.

It said the security of the ambassador and his family had been beefed up, adding that law enforcement agencies were “trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice”.

“It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign ministry said the ambassador’s daughter was “abducted and tortured” before being released.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Afghanistan demanded Pakistan “to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time”.

“The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan states with deep regret that on July 16 the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Silsila Alikhil, was kidnapped and tortured before being released. Foreign ministry condemns the act,” the statement said.

The Afghan foreign ministry added that it “expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.”

It urged the Pakistan “to take immediate necessary actions” to ensure full security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

“We urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time,” the Afghan ministry said.

PM orders for arrest of abductors within 48 hours:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping.

The premier further directed the interior minister that Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on top priority, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.

Previous articlePakistan, Afghanistan can connect Central Asia to Arabian Sea: FM
Next articleSindh cabinet appoints Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 39, infects 2,783 in a day: NCOC

Thirty-nine deaths due to the coronavirus and 2,783 positive cases of the infection were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours, said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan gets 1.236m doses of AstraZeneca to fight pandemic

Pakistan on Saturday received 1,236,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca through COVAX. Sameh Elfangary, Country President for GCC and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said: "I was delighted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Afghanistan can connect Central Asia to Arabian Sea: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has a vital interest in a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan, as it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Recent terror wave linked with Afghan situation: ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said that the growing number of terrorism incidents and attacks on security forces in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Leaders having assets abroad won’t take stand for Kashmiris: PM

BAGH: Pledging to highlight the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international fora, Prime Minister Imran Khan has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese company suspends work on Dasu project after bus incident

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese firm working on the Dasu Hydropower Project has stopped work on the site citing “security concerns” and laid off all but...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A crying shame

The strength of a strong criminal justice system is to prove the accused guilty beyond reasonable shadow of doubt and till then, he would...

Afghanistan on the brink

All eyes on Doha talks

Inflation rages on

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.