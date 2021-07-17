Afghan ambassador’s daughter ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad: FO

The Foreign Office on Saturday said that the culprits behind an incident involving the daughter of the ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan are being traced to be brought to justice.

The daughter of Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was “assaulted” and “man-handled” by unknown persons while riding a rented vehicle in Islamabad on Friday, said a statement issued by the FO, quoting the spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

According to the statement, immediately after the disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter,” the statement added.

It said the security of the ambassador and his family had been beefed up, adding that law enforcement agencies were “trying to trace and apprehend the culprits to be brought to justice”.

“It is reiterated that the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan foreign ministry said the ambassador’s daughter was “abducted and tortured” before being released.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Afghanistan demanded Pakistan “to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time”.

“The Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan states with deep regret that on July 16 the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Silsila Alikhil, was kidnapped and tortured before being released. Foreign ministry condemns the act,” the statement said.

The Afghan foreign ministry added that it “expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.”

It urged the Pakistan “to take immediate necessary actions” to ensure full security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

“We urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time,” the Afghan ministry said.

PM orders for arrest of abductors within 48 hours:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping.

The premier further directed the interior minister that Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on top priority, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.