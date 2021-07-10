NATIONAL

FM says will visit Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to discuss Afghan issue

By News Desk

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is coordinating with regional countries to find a durable solution to the Afghan issue.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the foreign minister said that Pakistan is also inviting the Afghan government, Taliban and Northern Alliance for a peaceful solution of the issue.

The foreign minister said that durable peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through negotiations among all the stakeholders. He said that Pakistan does not want to see civil strife and instability in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces.

He said peace in Afghanistan will help Pakistan to economically integrate with Central Asian countries. Qureshi said that he will visit Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to discuss the Afghan issue with his counterparts of respective countries.

About Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been effectively raising voice for resolution of the issue at International fora.

Talking about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had addressed several rallies in AJK, Qureshi said that he is “speaking irresponsibly and childishly”.

Qureshi said that the government will never allow occupied Kashmir to be bartered for anything and rather Pakistan will play its role in protecting the people of Kashmir.

“Bilawal is ignorant. He reads out from whatever sheet of paper he is handed,” the foreign minister said.

Turning his guns to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he asked why she is “worried” when it is her party that has a government in AJK.

Responding to Maryam’s allegations that the PTI government is attempting to “steal the election” in AJK, he again pointed out that it is the PML-N that has a government there. “How can the PTI steal the election?”

News Desk

