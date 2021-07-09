CITY

LHC orders CAA to restore flight operation at Walton Airport

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to restore flight operation at the Lahore Flying Club, Walton Airport, which was suspended since May 25 this year.

A firm that runs a flying school at the airport had moved a petition before the LHC, seeking restoration of flights at the airport. The petitioner had informed the court that flight operation was suspended following a notification of the CAA, saying pilots and other staff are suffering due to the suspension of the flight operation.

Taking up the plea, a single-member bench of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the concerned authorities to resume the flight operation at the Lahore Flying Club.

During the course of proceedings, a government lawyer had apprised the bench that eight to 22 weeks are required to prepare a report on the relocation of the airport and related infrastructure.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 25, the CAA had issued notification for permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton Airport, while issuing directives to all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be permanently shut down for all operations from May 26.

According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton Airport’s place.

During his recent visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that de-notifying Walton Airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub. The commercial activities will rise up to Rs6000 billion after de-notifying the airport.

Previous articlePunjab judges barred from using social media platforms
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Punjab judges barred from using social media platforms

LAHORE: The district judges of Punjab have been barred on Friday from using social media platforms to communicate court-related information. In a notification issued after...
Read more
CITY

Punjab to establish separate schools for transgender community: minister

The Punjab government will establish separate schools for the transgender community in selected cities of the province and the first of its kind will...
Read more
CITY

Funds approved for various development schemes in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Planning and Development Board in its first meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2021-22 approved a total...
Read more
CITY

‘Significant’ progress made towards 2015 Paris climate goals: expert

ISLAMABAD: "Significant improvement" has been achieved since the 2015 Paris climate deal in efforts to limit global warming, a climate scientist said on Tuesday. However,...
Read more
CITY

Those going abroad can receive Moderna jabs by showing work permit, passport: official

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the decision to give vaccine on priority to students going abroad for studies and those leaving for employment, Parliamentary Secretary...
Read more
CITY

Covid-19 kills 34, infects 1,400 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus seems to rear its ugly head again as more than 1,000 daily new cases have been reported for the third straight day...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support to Pakistan amid pandemic

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during...

PM discusses dialogue initiative with Baloch senators

Exams to start from Saturday; PML-N playing politics with students: Shafqat

Dr-Reza-Baqir

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.