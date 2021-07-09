LHC orders CAA to restore flight operation at Walton Airport

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to restore flight operation at the Lahore Flying Club, Walton Airport, which was suspended since May 25 this year.

A firm that runs a flying school at the airport had moved a petition before the LHC, seeking restoration of flights at the airport. The petitioner had informed the court that flight operation was suspended following a notification of the CAA, saying pilots and other staff are suffering due to the suspension of the flight operation.

Taking up the plea, a single-member bench of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the concerned authorities to resume the flight operation at the Lahore Flying Club.

During the course of proceedings, a government lawyer had apprised the bench that eight to 22 weeks are required to prepare a report on the relocation of the airport and related infrastructure.

It is pertinent to mention that on May 25, the CAA had issued notification for permanent closure of Lahore’s oldest Walton Airport, while issuing directives to all flying clubs to ground their planes as the airport would be permanently shut down for all operations from May 26.

According to CAA officials, a business hub would be constructed at Walton Airport’s place.

During his recent visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that de-notifying Walton Airport will turn the adjacent areas into an economic hub. The commercial activities will rise up to Rs6000 billion after de-notifying the airport.