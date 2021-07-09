CITY

Punjab judges barred from using social media platforms

By INP

LAHORE: The district judges of Punjab have been barred on Friday from using social media platforms to communicate court-related information.

In a notification issued after approval of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Ameer Bhatti, the use of social media for the spread of content related to the judiciary has been restrained by terming it against the code of conduct of the judges.

The judges have been advised to communicate in legal matters through the Lahore High Court’s Registrar Office and immediately leave the non-governmental WhatsApp groups.

The use of social media for communication of legal issues is against the prestige of the judges and departmental action would be taken against those judges who are found violating the orders, the notification read.

Such messages are spread and displayed in print and electronic media without any proof of the credibility of said messages and no judicial officer should be doing so through any of the social media means, especially with reference to the judiciary.

The LHC CJ has directed the judicial officers to restrict their social life and avoid using social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and others.

Previous article‘Politically immature’ Bilawal, Maryam ignorant of Kashmir’s history: Fawad
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Punjab to establish separate schools for transgender community: minister

The Punjab government will establish separate schools for the transgender community in selected cities of the province and the first of its kind will...
Read more
CITY

Funds approved for various development schemes in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Planning and Development Board in its first meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2021-22 approved a total...
Read more
CITY

‘Significant’ progress made towards 2015 Paris climate goals: expert

ISLAMABAD: "Significant improvement" has been achieved since the 2015 Paris climate deal in efforts to limit global warming, a climate scientist said on Tuesday. However,...
Read more
CITY

Those going abroad can receive Moderna jabs by showing work permit, passport: official

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the decision to give vaccine on priority to students going abroad for studies and those leaving for employment, Parliamentary Secretary...
Read more
CITY

Covid-19 kills 34, infects 1,400 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus seems to rear its ugly head again as more than 1,000 daily new cases have been reported for the third straight day...
Read more
CITY

Punjab health department takes notice of fake Covid vaccine entries

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has taken notice of fake entries at Covid-19 vaccination centres, Dawn news reported on Saturday. According to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM discusses dialogue initiative with Baloch senators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Balochistan senators and discussed the overall situation of the province with them. Those who...

Exams to start from Saturday; PML-N playing politics with students: Shafqat

Dr-Reza-Baqir

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.