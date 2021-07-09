‘Politically immature’ Bilawal, Maryam ignorant of Kashmir’s history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were politically immature, and totally ignorant of the history of Kashmir and Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

Commenting on the speeches of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz during the AJK election campaign, he said both of them were trying to replace their parents in politics, who had looted and plundered of billions of rupees from the national exchequer while in power. Mariyam’s father had even been declared as an absconder by the courts, he added.

Fawad said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for ten years and they should have better informed the public about their governments’ performance. As they had nothing on their credit in that regard, that was why they were hurling political satires, he added.

The two parties had neither any political ideology nor any objective, as evident from the direction less speeches of their leadership, he said. Those who had ruled the country for over 30 years did not know about their policy.

The minister questioned how could the opposition leaders, who were afraid to mention the name of Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav even during their respective tenures in government, devise policies for the country.

On the contrary, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true ambassador of Kashmir. Even today Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being given a befitting answer as a leader like Imran Khan was ruling the country, he added.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had again internationalized the Kashmir issue, by raising it all fora, including OIC and UN Security Council, Fawad said.

He said how could those having money and assets abroad, protect the ideology of Pakistan.

The people of Kashmir could no more be deceived as the broken roads along with lack of health and education facilities all across the AJK spoke volumes about the two parties apathy towards them, he added.