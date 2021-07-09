NATIONAL

‘Politically immature’ Bilawal, Maryam ignorant of Kashmir’s history: Fawad

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz were politically immature, and totally ignorant of the history of Kashmir and Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.
Commenting on the speeches of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz during the AJK election campaign, he said both of them were trying to replace their parents in politics, who had looted and plundered of billions of rupees from the national exchequer while in power. Mariyam’s father had even been declared as an absconder by the courts, he added.
Fawad said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for ten years and they should have better informed the public about their governments’ performance. As they had nothing on their credit in that regard, that was why they were hurling political satires, he added.
The two parties had neither any political ideology nor any objective, as evident from the direction less speeches of their leadership, he said. Those who had ruled the country for over 30 years did not know about their policy.
The minister questioned how could the opposition leaders, who were afraid to mention the name of Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav even during their respective tenures in government, devise policies for the country.
On the contrary, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true ambassador of Kashmir. Even today Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being given a befitting answer as a leader like Imran Khan was ruling the country, he added.
It was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had again internationalized the Kashmir issue, by raising it all fora, including OIC and UN Security Council, Fawad said.
He said how could those having money and assets abroad, protect the ideology of Pakistan.
The people of Kashmir could no more be deceived as the broken roads along with lack of health and education facilities all across the AJK spoke volumes about the two parties apathy towards them, he added.

Previous articlePTI, PML-N confused over Kashmir issue, claims Bilawal
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI, PML-N confused over Kashmir issue, claims Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday alleged that both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are confused over...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support to Pakistan amid pandemic

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM discusses dialogue initiative with Baloch senators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Balochistan senators and discussed the overall situation of the province with them. Those who...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exams to start from Saturday; PML-N playing politics with students: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said exams would start in the federal capital as well as provinces...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sixth review of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

$650bn SDR allocation to be completed by August-end: IMF MD

WASHINGTON: Welcoming the executive board’s backing for a new $650 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) allocation, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Exams to start from Saturday; PML-N playing politics with students: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said exams would start in the federal capital as well as provinces...
Dr-Reza-Baqir

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

Covid cases climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.