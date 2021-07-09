NATIONAL

PTI, PML-N confused over Kashmir issue, claims Bilawal

By News Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday alleged that both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are confused over Kashmir issue and are taking “U-turns”.

Addressing an election rally, Bilawal said that Kashmiris will not take dictation be it from New Delhi or Bani Gala.

“Our Jiyalas [PPP workers] will make them (PML-N and PTI) run away from Kashmir… we’re not like them… we do not take U-turns like these two parties,” he added.

The PPP leader said that the PTI’s policy about Kashmir has been confused from day one. “Imran Khan takes U-turn on Kashmir. First, he says that until the August 5 move is not reversed, we will not talk [with India] but later, he says trade with India is necessary.”

He said that the PTI policy on Kashmir is confused and therefore such rulers do not deserve to govern either Pakistan or AJK. “Only you can save Kashmir [with your votes] from these puppets,” he added.

He said that PM Khan was trying to issue an ordinance to give NRO (amnesty) to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav but PPP disclosed the scheme. “The PPP will never be a part of any such move.”

Bilawal also said that he had heard that PM Imran is giving away money to buy votes in the AJK election. “Don’t they know they cannot buy the vote of honourable Kashmiris? The Kashmiri people are honourable and loyal. They are not for sale,” he added.

Taking aim at former ally the PML-N, he said that the party is also confused. “The PML-N has two narratives. We ask them, ‘are you following the narrative of Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif, but we don’t get a clear answer. Do you want to give your vote to such a confused party?” he asked the participants.

The PPP chief further said that his party wants to get rid of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and PM Khan but the PML-N did not support them. “We do not invite Modi to our weddings. We believe whosoever is against Kashmiris, we’re against them as well.”

He said that the PPP has always maintained that Kashmir’s destiny would be decided only by Kashmiris themselves and to this day, we have continued this policy. “If you want to save Kashmir then vote for teer (arrow – the election symbol of PPP).”

Bilawal said that PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also campaigning in AJK, asking his party workers not to use foul language against her. “We all have to give her respect. No PPP worker will say any bad word about her. We might be against their politics and we should never get personal.”

Previous articleCOAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support to Pakistan amid pandemic
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support to Pakistan amid pandemic

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM discusses dialogue initiative with Baloch senators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Balochistan senators and discussed the overall situation of the province with them. Those who...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exams to start from Saturday; PML-N playing politics with students: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said exams would start in the federal capital as well as provinces...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sixth review of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

$650bn SDR allocation to be completed by August-end: IMF MD

WASHINGTON: Welcoming the executive board’s backing for a new $650 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) allocation, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCRWR finds 22 brands of bottled water unsafe for human consumption

22 brands of bottled water were identified by the Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to be unsafe for human consumption, Dawn...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Dr-Reza-Baqir
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF on sixth review going on smoothly: SBP chief

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sixth review of the...

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

Covid cases climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa America final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.