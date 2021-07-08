Movement on Balochistan

The federal government has moved with a blitzkrieg-like swiftness on the need to reconcile the Baloch separatists. The move started Monday, when Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was considering holding talks with the ‘angry Baloch’. It continued on Tuesday with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa declaring Army support. On Wednesday, a new governor was appointed in Quetta, Zahoor Agha replacing Amanullah Yasinzai, accompanied by the appointment of Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, one of Nawab Akbar Bugti’s grandsons, and an MNA, as SAPM for Reconciliation. The last appointment is particularly important, not just because Mr Bugti is expected to negotiate with the Baloch nationalists, but because it was the killing of his grandfather in 2006 which had set off the current wave of nationalist unrest.

Of some significance is the statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry the same day, at his post-Cabinet press conference, that a distinction would be drawn between nationalists linked to India, and those who were not. It is as if the Army is invested because it wants a settlement with the Baloch nationalists before the US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan; India using Afghanistan to launch the nationalists from there. There is also the aspect that CPEC projects willl not enjoy security as long as Bakuch nationalists are operating.

However, all the movement and reshuffling will go for nothing if the deepest concerns of the Baluch nationalists are not addressed. These grievances are not limited to development alone, but extend to the share in power of the Baloch. Also, bricks-and-mortar development alone, itself limited in a province of sparse population, has been seen not to benefit the Baloch people, but interlopers. This must be addressed. Then there is the issue of forced disappearances. Unless it is addressed not just in terms of returning all persons, but of punishing those responsible, it will remain a festering sore. There will also have to a careful consideration of the terms of any amnesty that might be given. It is unfortunate but still true that there have been settlements in the past, but they were forgotten at the next outbreak. The present government must ensure that it negotiates not only sincerely but wisely, with an eye to a lasting peace, rather than just papering over the cracks for some immediate and temporary advantage.