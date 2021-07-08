HEADLINES

We must stay abreast of evolving regional situation, says Gen Qamar

Army chief visits Mangla Corps, briefed about operational preparedness and training, says ISPR

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Corps Headquarters Mangla and was briefed about operational preparedness, training and administrative matters.

The army chief was also apprised of the ongoing ‘Corps War Games’ aimed at evaluating operational plans in wake of the emerging battlefield challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Qamar lauded the performance and dedication of the Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training.

Addressing the garrison officers, Gen Qamar highlighted the regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security. “We must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never lower our guard whatsoever,” he was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

Speaking about Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the COAS underscored the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

Referring to the national effort against the coronavirus pandemic, the army chief commended all ranks for their all-out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and well-being. “However, we must continue to exercise max caution and follow relevant SOPs until the pandemic is completely over,” Gen Qamar remarked.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood.

News Desk

