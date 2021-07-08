NATIONAL

LHC review board issues order in Saad Rizvi detention case

The board questions TLP ban, says Saad should be released if not required in any other case

By News Desk

LAHORE: A review board of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued its detailed verdict in a case related to the detention of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, Dawn News reported.

According to the report, the three-member board led by Justice Malik Shehzad observed that, if Saad is not required to the government in any other case, he should be “released forthwith”.

“The law officer or representatives of the government who appeared before the board did not produce any evidence that detenu was in contact with any person in the outside world during his detention,” the order read, adding that the government had presented one side of its claim regarding law and order which showed its malice.

The order further said, “We have noted the government of Punjab has concealed material facts in its reference because the number of police officers martyred or injured during the incident in question [has] been mentioned in it, but the number of TLP activists or a number of persons from the public who died during the relevant period [has] not been mentioned in the reference.”

It stated that political parties like the PPP, PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had also held protest demonstrations in the past, but none of them were banned nor were their party leaders detained.

The board quoted the government as complaining that Saad sought the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan, however, it said various parliamentarians did not face any proceedings for raising similar clamour.

It said the failure of police to not incorporate Saad’s arrest in the cases filed against the TLP leader reflected their “dishonesty”.

It added that the government only wanted an extension in Saad’s detention on the basis of “fears”, while no supporting evidence was furnished to support this claim.

Saad, son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was taken into custody on April 12 over charges that he had incited his followers to take the law into their own hands as, according to him, the government had reneged on its promise to expel the French ambassador.

Previous articleWe must stay abreast of evolving regional situation, says Gen Qamar
Next articleEpaper – July 9 ISB 2021
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

We must stay abreast of evolving regional situation, says Gen Qamar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Corps Headquarters Mangla and was briefed about operational preparedness, training and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa urges Singaporean investors to tap opportunities in SEZs

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa has urged the investors from Singapore to tap the huge opportunities in the newly established...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP terrorists issued Pakistani CNICs by NDS: FIA

KARACHI,(TLTP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that Afghan spy agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), had issued Pakistani computerised national identity cards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders case filing against CM’s aide over harassment

An additional district and sessions judge on Thursday issued directives for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Special Assistant to Punjab Chief...
Read more
HEADLINES

Maryam Nawaz kicks off election campaign in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday kicked off election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and said that the party’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese FM urges Pakistan, China to promote strategic communication

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday urged Pakistan and China to promote strategic communication and closer coordination between the two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

We must stay abreast of evolving regional situation, says Gen Qamar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Corps Headquarters Mangla and was briefed about operational preparedness, training and...

Movement on Balochistan

The passing of Dilip Kumar 

As the world turns bipolar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.