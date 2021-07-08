Opinion

Islamabad vigilantism

The accused’s arrest must not end the matter

By Editorial
10
0

The spirit of vigilantism shown in the Islamabad youth’s sudden raid on a couple in Islamabad should have cooled off after he was arrested, and charged with stripping a woman of her clothes, which is a capital offence, along with criminal intimidation and sexual harassment.

Usman Mirza and a couple of accomplices are accused of having caught a couple in the act and then stripped them, all the while filming this. That the Islamabad police acte4d swiftly to arrest the culprit may be commendable, but it should not serve to hide the fact that such sex crimes are becoming all too common.

- Advertisement -

That the accused is not so much a vigilante as a sex offender should be noticeable from the fact that stripping the couple naked is not a punishment known for this offence to traditional panchayats or jirgas, which have previously rendered such sentences. The forcing of the couple to engage in congress indicates a pornographic element, especially the recording of the event as if there was some intention to sell. No court, Islamic or otherwise, could render such a punishment, which means that the accused may be doubly criminal, not just by usurping the courts’ function of declaring someone to be punished, but of rendering a punishment no court can give.

However, it seems that it was not just justice on the vigilante’s mind, but also other factors. The government should realize that this is merely the tip of a growing iceberg, and evidence, if any was needed, that adventures do not remain behind closed doors but spill over into such horrendous deeds. The government should ensure across-the-board implementation of the law and should ensure that none of the weaknesses are left in the police investigation, which enables those accused to escape on a technicality. However, that would be a purely administrative approach. The government also needs to devise ways to help us examine where we are going as a society. It will not be enough to lament the increasing indecency of society, and then go on as usual until the next incident evokes a similar horrifying response.

Previous articleIn search of Toadies
Next articleBasking in the glory of China
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Basking in the glory of China

On the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated support to the brotherly country’s efforts...
Read more
Comment

In search of Toadies

Former President Asif Zardari was in town in search of toadies. After reducing Bhutto's national progressive party to a provincial retrogressive and corrupt political...
Read more
Comment

Higher growth, sustainable

Pakistan’s economy is moving progressively on a higher inclusive and sustainable growth path on the back of various measures and achievements despite a myriad...
Read more
Comment

What precipitated the US exit from Afghanistan?

The situation in Afghanistan is in a state of flux. Even before the vacation of the notorious Bagram Airbase, the Taliban have been encircling...
Read more
Editorials

Talks with the ‘angry Baloch’

Prime Minister Imran Khan is right when he says that addressing the grievances of the alienated Baloch youth would prevent hostile elements from using...
Read more
Editorials

Afghan endgame

The prospect of movement in the intra-Afghan talks at Doha was held out by the Taliban when their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

What precipitated the US exit from Afghanistan?

The situation in Afghanistan is in a state of flux. Even before the vacation of the notorious Bagram Airbase, the Taliban have been encircling...

Highest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad

Pakistan, Qatar spirit of brotherhood evolving into enduring partnership, says COAS

Cabinet approves deployment of troops to ensure transparent elections in AJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.