Opinion

Basking in the glory of China

But unable to end poverty

By Editorial
9
0

On the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated support to the brotherly country’s efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development and preserve international order Imran Khan is spot on when he maintains that President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative had made a major impact on global sustainable development and proved President Xi’s credentials as a world statesman.

He has also noted the fact that China has eliminated extreme poverty, which is one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind. One would also agree with him that Pakistan and China have close relations and support each other on issues of respective core interests. Further, in an era of complex and profound changes at the global and regional level, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity.

- Advertisement -

That being said, one would wish the PM abstains from alternately following the models of Malaysia, Turkey and China without realising the peculiarities that led these countries to evolve their particular systems.

China’s road to remarkable achievement is based on socialism. Among the first steps taken during the revolution in China was land reforms which ended the centuries-old hold of big landlords who exploited the tenants, maintained primitive methods of farming that frequently led to famines and promoted warlordism. Socialist China initially went for state-controlled industrialization and allowed the private sector a role only after decades. A significant sector of industry in China still remains under state control. Despite there being eight other parties in the country China is virtually ruled by the Communist Party set up in 1921 and painstakingly organised from the grassroots upwards

Pakistan on the other hand was visualised by the founding father as a multi-party modern democracy, a pluralistic society and a welfare state where all institutions were to be under the control of the civilian government. The dream is yet to fully realized. Unlike President Xi, Mr Khan depends upon the support of electables who are either big landlords or urban billionaires who are averse to any radical change and move from party to party in the direction of unelected mentors. He can talk about radical change but never affect it.

Previous articleIslamabad vigilantism
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Islamabad vigilantism

The spirit of vigilantism shown in the Islamabad youth’s sudden raid on a couple in Islamabad, should have cooled off after he was arrested,...
Read more
Comment

In search of Toadies

Former President Asif Zardari was in town in search of toadies. After reducing Bhutto's national progressive party to a provincial retrogressive and corrupt political...
Read more
Comment

Higher growth, sustainable

Pakistan’s economy is moving progressively on a higher inclusive and sustainable growth path on the back of various measures and achievements despite a myriad...
Read more
Comment

What precipitated the US exit from Afghanistan?

The situation in Afghanistan is in a state of flux. Even before the vacation of the notorious Bagram Airbase, the Taliban have been encircling...
Read more
Editorials

Talks with the ‘angry Baloch’

Prime Minister Imran Khan is right when he says that addressing the grievances of the alienated Baloch youth would prevent hostile elements from using...
Read more
Editorials

Afghan endgame

The prospect of movement in the intra-Afghan talks at Doha was held out by the Taliban when their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

What precipitated the US exit from Afghanistan?

The situation in Afghanistan is in a state of flux. Even before the vacation of the notorious Bagram Airbase, the Taliban have been encircling...

Highest ever demand and supply of power achieved: Hammad

Pakistan, Qatar spirit of brotherhood evolving into enduring partnership, says COAS

Cabinet approves deployment of troops to ensure transparent elections in AJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.