NCOC daily update: 1,517 new cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2021/02/03: A Pakistani health worker receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine,at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The country is still months away from a mass roll-out of vaccines. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 966,007, including 909,525 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 34,013 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,941 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 17 people on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 22,469.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 347,180 infections and 10,791 deaths followed by Sindh which has reported 342,228 cases and 5,536 deaths so far. Sindh has 21,314 active cases while Punjab has 8,155 active cases.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered 17,759,783 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,427,072 persons fully vaccinated so far.

