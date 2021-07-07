NATIONAL

Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil heroes observed

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday at their native villages, former’s Nawan Kili village in Mardan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and latter’s Ghizar district of Gilgit-Baltistan respectively.

Taking to Twitter on the occasion, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar paid a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war.

“Nation pays homage 2 Havaldar Lalak Jan; NH, who laid his life defending motherland against [heavy] odds in most challenging battlefield environment during Kargil conflict on 7 July 99,” he tweeted.

“His fortitude & selflessness will keep inspiring the indomitable defenders of Pak 4 times 2 come.”

During the Kargil War, Khan was deployed at the Gultari region. He along with his fellow troops established five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet at Gultari. Indian army launched eight attacks on their position to capture the strategic posts. But Khan and his men were able to defend those strategic posts.

On July 5, 1999, the Indian soldiers launched another attack and surrounded his posts with two battalions. With heavy mortar fire, the enemy captured one of his posts. Khan led a successful counter-attack and was able to re-capture the lost post. Despite a shortage of ammunition and troops, he was successful in forcing the enemy to retreat.

During the battle, he was hit by machine-gun fire but still continued ferociously fighting along with his soldiers and achieving his objectives. Later during the battle, Khan succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held to pay respect and homage to recall the pledge to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Retired Brigadier M. P. S. Bajwa of the Indian Army who was commanding the 192 Mountain Brigade at that time, in an interview to Indian media, also praised Khan for his valour, courage and gallantry expressed while fighting the enemy troops.

Before dispatching the body to Delhi, he informed his General Officer Commanding of Khan’s bravery and expressed the desire to write a small letter of appreciation and citation — that Khan had fought very bravely and must be given his due recognition, reported The Print of India.

On the other hand, Jan was serving in Northern Light Infantry Regiment when skirmishes broke out in Kargil in 1999. He fought from the forefront to thwart heavy attacks. He volunteered himself to be deployed on the front positions located at the jagged peak in May 1999.

Jan repulsed back many aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed colossal losses on them. On July 7, 1999, he sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. But despite being injured, he retained his position and frustrated the Indian assault.

Due to critical injuries, he embraced martyrdom and was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and his will to attack and defeat the enemy at all costs

It is pertinent to mention here that both Khan and Jan embraced martyrdom at Gultari Sector at Line of Control in 1999 during the conflict.

The war heroes rendered the most chivalrous and heroic acts of valour while defending the territorial sovereignty of the country that are quoted as a symbol of great character and personality to motivate the people, particularly youth for sacrificing everything for the sanctity and honour of the motherland.



