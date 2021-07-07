NATIONAL

Police arrest man for beating, stripping couple naked

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested a man after a video of him thrashing and stripping naked a young couple went viral on social media, the police said Wednesday.

“The video of violence against a woman and a man went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilised all resources to arrest the accused in a few hours, registered an FIR and initiated legal action,” the police said in a tweet.

The police also arrested one Farhan, reported to be an accomplice of Usman Mirza. “His [other] accomplices are also being arrested,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted.

“It is once again requested to please delete the videos which show ID of victims.”

According to the first information report, the incident took place within the limits of Golra police station at an apartment building in sector E-11/2.

“The video clip of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, five to six men can be seen keeping the victims in custody under gunpoint. The accused also stripped the man and the woman naked while threatening them,” the FIR said, adding that the suspects were also performing “vulgar acts”.

The case was registered under Section 354-A (assaulting and stripping a woman of her clothes), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 509 (sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The accused will be produced in court today.

  1. These fanatically obsessed people who don’t mind their own business must be punished so hard that it sets a precedent for every Jahil that exists in the Pakistani society to mind his/her own business. We need a society of tolerance, freedom but at the same time law abiding. Law of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is clear and safe guards everyone. He should be punished to the very extremes to set a precedent.

