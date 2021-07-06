CITY

Man accused of setting wife alight secures bail

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved the bail request of a man accused of setting his wife on fire in 2014 over a delay in the trial.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan also ordered Irfan Masih to submit a surety bond of Rs200,000.

The court observed that no witness testified against him since the filing of the case. “With such a delay in the trial, the suspect is eligible to procure bail,” the court ruled and added that a fair and speedy trial is a right of the suspect and denying it would be tantamount to denying justice.

The bench further directed the prosecution to complete the trial within three months.

Previous articleUS left Bagram airfield without informing new commander: Afghan military
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Ameer Bhatti takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Celebrating the acquittal

I think we should concentrate on good news rather than bad, so if some people are celebrating the overturning of Bill Cosby’s conviction of...
Read more
LAHORE

Minorities played vital role in country’s development: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that religious minorities were an integral part of any...
Read more
LAHORE

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, Punjab opens cinemas, allows indoor dinning

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to ease Covid-19 restrictions across the province, allowing cinemas, indoor dining, shrines, amusement parks, and swimming pools to operate...
Read more
LAHORE

Former Sindh chief minister calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: Former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: The emperor has no clothes?

One of the debates that Imran Khan managed to set alight in his recent interview to a foreign channel was women’s clothing. He said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dialogue agenda with Baloch nationalists to be set as Indian terror...

ISLAMABAD: The government will set an agenda for dialogue with nationalists groups in Balochistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday. The statement...

China lauds Imran’s remarks on ruling party

Five suspected militants killed in raid on Quetta hideout

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia’s far east

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.