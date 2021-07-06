Man accused of setting wife alight secures bail

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Tuesday approved the bail request of a man accused of setting his wife on fire in 2014 over a delay in the trial.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan also ordered Irfan Masih to submit a surety bond of Rs200,000.

The court observed that no witness testified against him since the filing of the case. “With such a delay in the trial, the suspect is eligible to procure bail,” the court ruled and added that a fair and speedy trial is a right of the suspect and denying it would be tantamount to denying justice.

The bench further directed the prosecution to complete the trial within three months.