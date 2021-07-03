Foreign policy aims to stabilise economy, attract investment: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the core foreign policy of the government is aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting foreign investment.

Talking to the state-run radio channel on Saturday, the foreign minister said that the ministry of foreign affairs in collaboration with the ministry of commerce is making efforts to promote trade, facilitate remittances and attract foreign investments.

The foreign minister said the government’s aim is transformation of the country from geopolitics to geo-economics.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said the unjustified criticism on Pakistan from Afghan officials is an indication of the failure of their policies. He said a number of Afghan people understand the importance of Pakistan and are supportive to the narrative of our government.

The foreign minister regretted that Afghan media is projecting a negative image of Pakistan because as per reports of EU DisinfoLab, there are a number of fake media channels in the neighbouring country to defame our country.

However, he expressed confidence that the majority of Afghans are aware that they can benefit from stronger relations with Pakistan.