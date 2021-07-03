NATIONAL

Foreign policy aims to stabilise economy, attract investment: FM

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the core foreign policy of the government is aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting foreign investment.

Talking to the state-run radio channel on Saturday, the foreign minister said that the ministry of foreign affairs in collaboration with the ministry of commerce is making efforts to promote trade, facilitate remittances and attract foreign investments.

The foreign minister said the government’s aim is transformation of the country from geopolitics to geo-economics.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said the unjustified criticism on Pakistan from Afghan officials is an indication of the failure of their policies. He said a number of Afghan people understand the importance of Pakistan and are supportive to the narrative of our government.

The foreign minister regretted that Afghan media is projecting a negative image of Pakistan because as per reports of EU DisinfoLab, there are a number of fake media channels in the neighbouring country to defame our country.

However, he expressed confidence that the majority of Afghans are aware that they can benefit from stronger relations with Pakistan.

Previous articleCitizens going abroad to be administered Moderna vaccine: Asad
Next articleAfghan fighting rages as US forces see exit by end of August
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Citizens going abroad to be administered Moderna vaccine: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that Pakistan would use the Moderna vaccine to inoculate its citizens who want to...
Read more
NATIONAL

No joint exercise with Israel during Black Sea drill: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday denied having bilateral naval training with Israel as both countries are participating in an international drill on Ukraine's Black...
Read more
NATIONAL

Will go to NAB on Monday, volunteer for arrest: Saeed Ghani

Minister for Education and Labour Sindh Saeed Ghani on Saturday announced that he will go to the Karachi office of the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand bilateral ties

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation and understanding in myriad fields. The understanding came during a virtual inaugural round of Pakistan-Uzbek...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM lauds KP govt for provision of free health treatment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on free of cost treatment of as many as 250,439...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI will not allow anyone to jeopardise national interests: Gill

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, Saturday, said that the PTI government was committed to safeguarding the national interests...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Lynchistan: An Inimical Country for Minorities

Following the quietus of Babu Lal Bhil who was beaten to death by a mob in last month in India’s state Rajasthan under suspicion...

Afghanistan bleeds. So does the region.

Countdown to the fall of Kabul

Power problems

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.