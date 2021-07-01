Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India exchanged on Thursday a list of civilian prisoners and fishermen languishing in each other’s jails, officials said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, Ministry of External Affairs, India said.

“India handed over lists of 271 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in India’s custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 558 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed-to-be Indians,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

According to it, the exchange was done in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.