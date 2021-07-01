NATIONAL

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

By Staff Report
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are pictured at the India-Pakistan border at Wagah on November 3, 2014, following the November 2 suicide bomb attack on the Pakistani side of the Wagah border gate. Pakistan was on high alert November 3 for the mourning processions of Ashura, a flashpoint for sectarian violence, a day after the country's deadliest bombing in more than a year killed 55 people. A suicide bomber struck at the main Pakistan-India border crossing November 2, causing carnage among crowds leaving the colourful daily ceremony to close the Wagah frontier post, near the eastern city of Lahore. AFP PHOTO/NARINDER NANU (Photo credit should read NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India exchanged on Thursday a list of civilian prisoners and fishermen languishing in each other’s jails, officials said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, Ministry of External Affairs, India said.

“India handed over lists of 271 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in India’s custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 558 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed-to-be Indians,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

According to it, the exchange was done in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

Previous articleLack of vaccination leads to suspension of 70 Levies personnel
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Lack of vaccination leads to suspension of 70 Levies personnel

Assistant Commissioner Habib Bangalzai said on Thursday that some 70 Levies personnel have been suspended from Duki district, Balochistan as they did not get...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI constitutes campaign committee for Kashmir elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a five-member campaign committee to oversee and steer the Azad Kashmir elections scheduled for July 25. According to a notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

We ensure our land isn’t used against any country, expect reciprocation: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Pakistan ensured had always ensured its land is not used against another country and,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army inducts new battle tank

ISLAMABAD: The army on Thursday inducted a Chinese-origin main battle tank in its armoured division, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. The VT-4 integrates advanced armour...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bank guard who killed manager for ‘blasphemy’ gets death penalty

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha has issued a death sentence to a former security guard who last year shot and killed his bank’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan won’t tolerate foreign pressure on China relationship: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will not be prodded into downgrading its ties with China after the western powers reportedly stepped...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

We ensure our land isn’t used against any country, expect reciprocation:...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Pakistan ensured had always ensured its land is not used against another country and,...

Army inducts new battle tank

Bank guard who killed manager for ‘blasphemy’ gets death penalty

Pakistan won’t tolerate foreign pressure on China relationship: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.