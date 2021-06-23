Ghost schools

This letter refers to those areas of Turbat which do have schools, but don’t have teachers. I mean to say that teachers are getting salaries, but they don’t go to schools for teaching. Day by day we are producing criminals in our areas, because of lack of education. People are loathing teachers, because of such activities that their children are being involved in such bad activities which society don’t want them. I request to the government to reprimand those teachers salary from their hands who are not giving duties.

Afroz Saleh

Bolan Kech