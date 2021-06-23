Opinion

Female prisoners ignored

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Recently, the Punjab government ordered that the wife of a prisoner can stay with her husband for three days every three months for which separate arrangements have been put in place in certain prisons in the province Punjab. Certainly, it is a good move, but here I am against of the government why this order applies only to male prisoners, not famale while they have equal rights. There are often reports about women being harassed and even abused by prison officials, but nobody take action against the erring officials. If _the human rights and the facility are given to the prisoners and ignoring women in this regard is a cruel act. I appeal to the government of Punjab should not do cruel act on women prisoners, rather he should provide the facility and rights as equally.

Imran Sattar

Jath Balnigwar

