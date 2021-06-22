Sports

Younis Khan quits as batting coach days before tour

By The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan looks on during a Pakistan Nets Session at Emirates Old Trafford on August 03, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Younis Khan has quit as the national team’s batting coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board declined to comment on the reasons Khan quit just days before the national team is due to leave for England to play a limited-overs series.

Khan was appointed last November on a two-year contract until the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement Tuesday.

“Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.”

But Khan said he was hopeful Younis would be available for similar stints in the future.

The PCB official said that the cricket board looked forward to Khan “sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

The squad is set to leave Friday for three one-day internationals and three T20s in England. Pakistan will later tour West Indies for five T20s and two test matches.

The PCB said the team will be without a batting coach in England and a decision would be made on a replacement for the tour of the West Indies.

The Associated Press

