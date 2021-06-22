Amenity plots in Karachi utilised for commercial, residential purposes: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said amenity plots have in the past been avariciously used for residential and commercial purposes in connivance with Karachi’s building regulators and metropolitan corporation.

In a meeting with the affectees of the Supreme Court ruling directing the authorities to demolish illegal settlements across the metropolis, the president said: “I assume the chief justice has ordered to halt illegalities in allotments of plots and construction of buildings on residential and amenity plots.”

He also stressed on the builders to change their attitude for the better and act responsibly while dealing with such matters.

Alvi assured the affected people he would raise and communicate their just concerns on various forums.

Members of the Association of Builders And Developers, affectees of the anti-encroachment drive and representatives of South City Hospital briefed the president in detail about their apprehensions and concerns.

President Alvi was told that about 40 to 50 thousand families would be affected by the drive.

They complained that no action was ordered against the officials involved in allowing the illegal constructions. Residents of Nasla Towers, a 15-storey residential building which the Supreme Court has ordered to demolish for encroaching on the land meant for a service road, apprised Alvi that the building was approved by the regulators.

In the light of the court orders, about 900 buildings would be demolished, participants of the meeting informed the president.

The affectees also requested the president to help resolve their problems.