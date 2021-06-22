NATIONAL

Seven of a family gunned down in Peshawar

By INP

PESHAWAR: Seven persons of the same family were gunned down in Chamkani area of Peshawar on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, some armed persons barged into a house located in Chamkani area of Peshawar and resorted to indiscriminate firing, killing seven persons of the family, including three real brothers.

According to SP Chamkani, seven persons were killed over a property dispute. Police have arrested four accused involved in the gruesome incident while hunt is on to arrest others.

Police sources said that the three deceased brothers were identified as Jalal, Salman and Saleem. Two other deceased were identified as Habib Ullah and Bano Bibi.

INP

