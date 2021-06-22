Opinion

Over speeding takes lives

By Editor's Mail
12
0

This is to draw the concerned authorities to the severe issue of over speeding and taking over. On Saturday 19th June 2021, a trailer ran over a motorcycle killing two people out of one is reported to be a child.

This matter is getting an increment as the days go by. As a result, many people are either killed or severely injured for life. While the reckless drivers are allowed to flee from the spot. The police officials take matters in hand for a few days but then it becomes a dusty file leaving the responsible criminal with no charges. I would humbly request the higher authorities to set out strict rules on over speeding as well as taking over as they can cause major loss to the innocent citizens’ lives. they should set speed limits and make sure that every individual driving a truck, or a car must follow them so as to prevent any major loss of life

Maria Ghulam Muhammad

KARACHI

