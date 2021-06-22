HEADLINES

Progress on CPEC projects in Punjab satisfactory, says Bajwa

CPEC Authority chairman meets Punjab CM

By APP

LAHORE: CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed progress on ongoing CPEC related projects and corporate agri farming in Punjab.

The CM said that work on the CPEC project was in progress on a priority basis with transparency and speed. Special economic zones were also being set up and Chinese investors were provided facilities in these zones, he said and added that CPEC projects would improve the economy.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Bajwa said CPEC projects were vital for strengthening the national economy and added that these projects were being completed speedily. Progress on CPEC related projects was satisfactory in Punjab, he said.

Punjab had a tremendous agri potential and there was a need to promote corporate agri farming under CPEC, he added.

APP

