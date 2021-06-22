HEADLINES

Usman Kakar’s postmortem report rules out torture

By News Desk

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s former senator Usman Khan Kakar’s postmortem report ruled out the possibility of torture after opposition senators demanded a probe into his death on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, no sign of torture or hitting were found on Kakar’s body. The only marks found on the body were of surgery and cannulation during his treatment at the hospital.  The actual cause of death will be declared in a pathology report, for which several samples have already been obtained from the body.

After the completion of the autopsy, Kakar’s body has been handed over to his family to carry out the burial procedures. Kakar’s family said that they will get the pathological samples counter-checked.

News Desk

