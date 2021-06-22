NATIONAL

Inmate commits ‘suicide’ in FIA custody

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: An under-trial prisoner on Tuesday died in the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad in what police termed an apparent suicide case, a private television reported.

According to sources, the FIA arrested a suspect identified as Amir Hafeez in a fraud case and shifted him to the prison of the Islamabad zone. He was a travel agent and a resident of the Bara Kahu area of the capital city.

“The inmate was found dead inside the prison,” they said. The police have meanwhile, took possession of the body and started a probe regarding the incident. “It apparently looks like a suicide case, however, a clearer picture will emerge after the post mortem report,” they said.

According to the FIA spokesman, the incident was immediately brought to the notice of a magistrate before the body was sent for post mortem after collection of evidence from the spot.

The director FIA has suspended four officials including the SHO of the agency’s office for their negligence in the matter, the spokesman said adding that a three-member committee was also formed to submit a report on the matter within a week.

In another recent incident, a murder case has been registered against two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department after the death of a suspect in their custody in the federal capital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 322 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The deceased was identified as Hassan, 15, a resident of Lower Dir, KPK. His family and friends also staged a demonstration on Saturday to protest the custodial death.

According to a statement by the police, the suspect died due to inadequate medical treatment amid extreme heat and fever.

Previous articleSons of Mufti Rehman get interim bail in student rape case
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

15-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and filmed her in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt partners with Facebook to fight Covid-19 misinformation

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has partnered with Facebook in its fight against Covid-19 to tackle misinformation creating displeasure among the masses. In Pakistan, over 32...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven of a family gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Seven persons of the same family were gunned down in Chamkani area of Peshawar on late Monday night, Dunya News reported. According to details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA accuses Shehbaz, family of laundering Rs25bn

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family members of laundering...
Read more
HEADLINES

Crisis in Balochistan averted as Kamal, Rind agree to meet finally, end differences

QUETTA: In a major breakthrough, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi averted a major crisis in Balochistan coalition government by holding separate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI women brigade hit back at ‘liberal brigade’ for ‘twisting’ Imran’s comment

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a torrent of criticism for his comments on the rise in instances of sexual violence,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt partners with Facebook to fight Covid-19 misinformation

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has partnered with Facebook in its fight against Covid-19 to tackle misinformation creating displeasure among the masses. In Pakistan, over 32...

Seven of a family gunned down in Peshawar

LHC sets aside woman’s life-term in infant murder case

FIA accuses Shehbaz, family of laundering Rs25bn

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.