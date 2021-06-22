HEADLINES

Sons of Mufti Rehman get interim bail in student rape case

By INP

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to three sons of a seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman in a student rape case, ARY News reported.

Three sons of Rehman approached Lahore’s sessions court for interim bail in the case.

The court granted bails to Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

On Sunday, Punjab police had announced the arrest of a suspect involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son.

INP

