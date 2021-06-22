15-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and filmed her in Toba Tek Singh.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab. The accused have been arrested on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Nasir, Tasawur and Ahmed have been arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl and filming the act. A case has been registered against, while the investigation was underway.

Back in April, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth who filmed and later her video was posted on social media by the culprits.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four men had raped his daughter.

It added that the video of the rape victim was later made viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against the criminals.