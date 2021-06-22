NATIONAL

15-year-old girl gang-raped, filmed in Punjab

By INP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Another rape case has been reported in Punjab, where three men allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and filmed her in Toba Tek Singh.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab. The accused have been arrested on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Nasir, Tasawur and Ahmed have been arrested for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl and filming the act. A case has been registered against, while the investigation was underway.

Back in April, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Memon Goth who filmed and later her video was posted on social media by the culprits.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that four men had raped his daughter.

It added that the video of the rape victim was later made viral on social media. The father sought immediate action against the criminals.

Previous articleFM dares India to hold poll on Kashmir’s status revocation
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt partners with Facebook to fight Covid-19 misinformation

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan has partnered with Facebook in its fight against Covid-19 to tackle misinformation creating displeasure among the masses. In Pakistan, over 32...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven of a family gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Seven persons of the same family were gunned down in Chamkani area of Peshawar on late Monday night, Dunya News reported. According to details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA accuses Shehbaz, family of laundering Rs25bn

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family members of laundering...
Read more
HEADLINES

Crisis in Balochistan averted as Kamal, Rind agree to meet finally, end differences

QUETTA: In a major breakthrough, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi averted a major crisis in Balochistan coalition government by holding separate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI women brigade hit back at ‘liberal brigade’ for ‘twisting’ Imran’s comment

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a torrent of criticism for his comments on the rise in instances of sexual violence,...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD arrest two terrorists, affiliated with MQM-L, in night raid: police

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police arrested two terrorists belonging to the Altaf Hussain-controlled London chapter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement in a night...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

LHC sets aside woman’s life-term in infant murder case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday quashed a life sentence to a woman charged with killing her 7-month old niece. Hearing the appeal in...

FIA accuses Shehbaz, family of laundering Rs25bn

Crisis in Balochistan averted as Kamal, Rind agree to meet finally, end differences

Imran Khan to HBO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.