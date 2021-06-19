Primary school classes to resume from June 21 in Sindh

KARACHI: As Covid-19 cases decline in the province, the Sindh government announced easing of restrictions, with primary schools opening on June 21.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh government’s Covid-19 taskforce.

Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the taskforce also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks and indoor gymnasiums from June 28.

The meeting discussed the provincial positivity ratio of 3.9pc and the more worrying 8.08pc Karachi and 4.3pc in Hyderabad.

“The reduction in cases is conditional on the implementation of SOPs by the public,” the chief minister said.

The provincial chief executive told the forum that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ would be available in Sindh by the last week of June.

“In addition, the province will receive 1.5 million doses of SinoVac vaccine on June 21 and on June 23 about 700,000 doses of Cansino and 400,000 doses of PakVac,” CM Murad said.