NATIONAL

Primary school classes to resume from June 21 in Sindh

Amusement parks. shrines and indoor gyms to open from June 28

By News Desk

KARACHI: As Covid-19 cases decline in the province, the Sindh government announced easing of restrictions, with primary schools opening on June 21.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh government’s Covid-19 taskforce.

Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the taskforce also decided to reopen shrines, amusement parks and indoor gymnasiums from June 28.

The meeting discussed the provincial positivity ratio of 3.9pc and the more worrying 8.08pc Karachi and 4.3pc in Hyderabad.

“The reduction in cases is conditional on the implementation of SOPs by the public,” the chief minister said.

The provincial chief executive told the forum that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ would be available in Sindh by the last week of June.

“In addition, the province will receive 1.5 million doses of SinoVac vaccine on June 21 and on June 23 about 700,000 doses of Cansino and 400,000 doses of PakVac,” CM Murad said.

Previous articleAfghanistan running out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Coronavirus vaccine shortage to subside from next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday that the ongoing shortage of Covid-19 vaccination in the country would start...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate Raisi on his landmark...
Read more
NATIONAL

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

KARACHI: Attired in a local traditional loose shirt and baggy trousers, around a dozen students are sitting on a gunny woven jute mat in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

G4 bid to shake-up UNSC likely to fail

NEW YORK: A desperate move by the aspirants of permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan —...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric charged with sexual abuse evades arrest: police

LAHORE: A cleric who was charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school in Lahore has escaped and the police are working...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC confirms 991 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: A total of 991 people were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, one of the lowest daily number this year, the National Command...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

KARACHI: Attired in a local traditional loose shirt and baggy trousers, around a dozen students are sitting on a gunny woven jute mat in a...

Alex Harvill, daredevil motorbike rider dies during practice for world-record jump

Ultraconservative Raisi elected Iran president as rivals concede

G4 bid to shake-up UNSC likely to fail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.