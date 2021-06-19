PML-N to convene ‘APC’ to help evolve political consensus on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to convene an All-Parties Conference (APC) to be held in the federal capital next week to evolve unanimous view of political forces on the issue of electoral reforms.

The move is being seen an effort to on part of the PML-N to galvanize and mobilize political support against the government’s bill to reform the electoral system including introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed to Pakistan Today that all opposition parties would be invited to attend the APC being planned to be held next week in the federal capital.

Asked whether any treasury party would be invited to the APC, Marriyum said, “No”, meaning that the PML-N is actually convening a Multi-Party Conference and not an APC as political parties that are part of the coalition government, would not be invited to the moot.

Asked whether the Election Commission of Pakistan would also be invited to the APC, Marriyum said, “Yes”.

The move also looks to be an effort to take a lead over the Pakistan People’s Party that normally convenes APCs on key issues to grab center stage among opposition political parties.

Representatives of all political parties, social organizations, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other stakeholders will be invited to the APC, a source in the PML-N told this scribe.

The date of the All Parties Conference will be decided soon after consultation. Earlier in the day, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, alleging that the 2018 elections were rigged. Shehbaz Sharif said there was a need to build consensus on electoral reforms as these reforms were necessary to ensure that the next general elections were free, fair, and transparent, without any interference. He said the PTI government has imposed its electoral reforms agenda through unilateral measures, making it controversial.

The letter said that the government’s electoral reforms are unconstitutional and the government has not consulted all relevant political parties. He said the Election Commission itself has expressed serious concerns over the recent election bills which were ‘bulldozed’ in the National Assembly.

He said the state institutions have to take responsibility in addition to giving their opinion to ensure free, transparent elections. He said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to consult with all political parties on electoral reforms.

“I urge you to call all the opposition parties for consultation so that a consensus-based plan can be drawn up. This consensus plan can be submitted to Parliament for approval so that in the future, elections can be free, fair and transparent,” the letter said.