NATIONAL

PML-N to convene ‘APC’ to help evolve political consensus on electoral reforms

In a rare move, Shehbaz invites ECP to attend APC

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to convene an All-Parties Conference (APC) to be held in the federal capital next week to evolve unanimous view of political forces on the issue of electoral reforms.

The move is being seen an effort to on part of the PML-N to galvanize and mobilize political support against the government’s bill to reform the electoral system including introduction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed to Pakistan Today that all opposition parties would be invited to attend the APC being planned to be held next week in the federal capital.

Asked whether any treasury party would be invited to the APC, Marriyum said, “No”, meaning that the PML-N is actually convening a Multi-Party Conference and not an APC as political parties that are part of the coalition government, would not be invited to the moot.

Asked whether the Election Commission of Pakistan would also be invited to the APC, Marriyum said, “Yes”.

The move also looks to be an effort to take a lead over the Pakistan People’s Party that normally convenes APCs on key issues to grab center stage among opposition political parties.

Representatives of all political parties, social organizations, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other stakeholders will be invited to the APC, a source in the PML-N told this scribe.

The date of the All Parties Conference will be decided soon after consultation. Earlier in the day, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, alleging that the 2018 elections were rigged. Shehbaz Sharif said there was a need to build consensus on electoral reforms as these reforms were necessary to ensure that the next general elections were free, fair, and transparent, without any interference. He said the PTI government has imposed its electoral reforms agenda through unilateral measures, making it controversial.

The letter said that the government’s electoral reforms are unconstitutional and the government has not consulted all relevant political parties. He said the Election Commission itself has expressed serious concerns over the recent election bills which were ‘bulldozed’ in the National Assembly.

He said the state institutions have to take responsibility in addition to giving their opinion to ensure free, transparent elections. He said it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to consult with all political parties on electoral reforms.

“I urge you to call all the opposition parties for consultation so that a consensus-based plan can be drawn up. This consensus plan can be submitted to Parliament for approval so that in the future, elections can be free, fair and transparent,” the letter said.

Previous articlePrimary school classes to resume from June 21 in Sindh
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Primary school classes to resume from June 21 in Sindh

KARACHI: As Covid-19 cases decline in the province, the Sindh government announced easing of restrictions, with primary schools opening on June 21. The decision was taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus vaccine shortage to subside from next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday that the ongoing shortage of Covid-19 vaccination in the country would start...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate Raisi on his landmark...
Read more
NATIONAL

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

KARACHI: Attired in a local traditional loose shirt and baggy trousers, around a dozen students are sitting on a gunny woven jute mat in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

G4 bid to shake-up UNSC likely to fail

NEW YORK: A desperate move by the aspirants of permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan —...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric charged with sexual abuse evades arrest: police

LAHORE: A cleric who was charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school in Lahore has escaped and the police are working...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate Raisi on his landmark...

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

Alex Harvill, daredevil motorbike rider dies during practice for world-record jump

Ultraconservative Raisi elected Iran president as rivals concede

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.