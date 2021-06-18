CITY

Construction of underground drain tank at Burney Gardens causes concern

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: People from different walks of life have expressed concern over the construction of an underground drain water tank by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) at the Burney Gardens outside the Al-Hamra Arts Council.

Speaking to Pakistan Today the president of Amateur Gardening Club (AGS) of Lahore, Noshin Sarfraz, expressed grief over the situation and said, “It is a good idea to construct an underground drain water tank, but why did Burney Gardens choose it? It is a small but historic garden built during the British era and has always had flower shows. How is it possible that the construction in this garden will not affect its beauty? We were told that a 1,500 square feet tank was being constructed under the garden and later the garden would be restored and trees would be planted here. The question is, how can trees be planted here when there is concrete under the garden? Many other people associated with this garden also think that there is no point in constructing an underground drain here. Currently, cranes are installed inside the garden and the garden has been closed with green nets on all sides. The government should plan properly before starting such projects,” she said.

A PHA official informed this scribe that on the one hand, the government is claiming to plant trees and greenery and on the other hand, construction and repair work is being started in the existing gardens.

“A lot of people are asking us about the project being started by WASA, why there is digging in this garden. We had raised an objection before the project started that for an underground drain that this garden should not be chosen but still this project was started here,” official said.

Zulfiqar Zulfi, director, Al-Hamra Arts Council, informed this scribe that the Punjab government was constructing underground drain water tanks in the entire city so that rain water would not stand on the roads.

“As a result of the rains, about four feet high water would stand on the roads of the city for which the government started this project in the whole city. The purpose of these drains is to save roads from being destroyed and people from getting into trouble. The government is building underground tanks all over the city where pockets have been found. The condition for these underground tanks is that no trees will be cut down during this time, nor will the outer structure of the garden be demolished. Everything that will be built will be just underground and there will be no entrance. Only pipes will be installed through which water can be drained,” he said.

Zulfi further informed, “Since this project is doing WASA, the form in which we have given them this garden will return to us in a more beautiful form and they have ample funds to restore the garden to its former glory. No trees are being cut down in this project as the trees are located at a distance of 20 feet from the project site. WASA has also promised us that a ramp will be built here in the future and when there is no rain, the space can be used for parking,” he concluded.

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff

