Iranian expats come out in large numbers to vote for presidential polls

ISLAMABAD: Iranians living in Pakistan came out in large numbers to vote in the thirteenth presidential election of Iran.

The polls started at 8 am local time on Friday to participate in determining their country’s destiny.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan told media that polling stations for the 13th presidential election have been set up in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Karachi, the country’s most populous city, as well as in Lahore and Quetta, while Iranians living in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are 200 kilometers away to cast their ballots. They travel to the capital and participate in the elections, he added.

Officials from various Iranian institutions, their families, teachers, educators, businessmen, students and many other Iranian citizens living in various cities in Pakistan are among those who cast their ballots to choose the candidate.

Also, the presence of a number of primary voters at the ballot box and their enthusiasm and desire to participate in determining the fate of their country was another notable scene in the voting of the 13th Iranian presidential election in Pakistan.

It should be noted that despite the threat of the Corona Virus, the active and maximum participation of Iranians living in Pakistan in the elections 2021 and their presence at the ballot box in compliance with all health measures shows their love and interest in Iranian identity and importance to their right to self-determination.

According to the board of the executive and supervisory boards, the voting process will continue until 18:00 local time in all four polling stations.